Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 256,618 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 722,179 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 256,618 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Warby Parker by 137,633.3% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $141,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 93.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WRBY shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Warby Parker in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Warby Parker from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Warby Parker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Warby Parker Price Performance

NYSE:WRBY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.58. 264,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,973. Warby Parker Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.83 and a 12-month high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.47 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.46.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.01. Warby Parker had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.25 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Warby Parker Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Warby Parker Profile

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

