Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 8,356,839 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 92.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 703,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,356,839 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 8.00% of Praxis Precision Medicines worth $15,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRAX traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,610. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.29. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $67.21.

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.83). Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,711.85% and a negative return on equity of 101.99%. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 million. Analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PRAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Praxis Precision Medicines from $75.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

