Verition Fund Management LLC Sells 91,976 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Verition Fund Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 250,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 91,976 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $14,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Terex by 179.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Terex in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Terex in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Terex by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TEX traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.82. 75,988 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 728,491. Terex Co. has a one year low of $43.70 and a one year high of $65.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.45. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 17,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $1,001,489.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 200,029 shares in the company, valued at $11,653,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,968 shares of company stock worth $9,014,482. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TEX. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Terex from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

