Verition Fund Management LLC Trims Holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)

Verition Fund Management LLC trimmed its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,869 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.11% of New Oriental Education & Technology Group worth $13,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,642.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSE EDU traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,474. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $98.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68 and a beta of 0.48.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 8.11%. On average, equities analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EDU shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $66.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

