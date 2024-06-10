Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) was up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.09 and last traded at $4.05. Approximately 1,989,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,477,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

Separately, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective (up previously from $4.00) on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Vimeo Stock Up 5.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $682.16 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.00.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.40 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VMEO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,259,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,018,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,493,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,405 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vimeo by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,322,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,218,000 after purchasing an additional 214,366 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Vimeo by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,776,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,962,000 after purchasing an additional 174,892 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vimeo during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

