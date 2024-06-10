Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Down to $11.23

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.23, but opened at $10.91. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $10.72, with a volume of 96,622 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VIR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vir Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

Vir Biotechnology Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.51. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 32.58%. The company had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vir Biotechnology

In related news, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total value of $690,532.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $27,245.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,293.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Backer Marianne De sold 72,995 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.46, for a total transaction of $690,532.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,418,203.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,714 shares of company stock valued at $777,197. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 249.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 274.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 258.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 99.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

