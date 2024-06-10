Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund (NYSE:AIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $20.22. The company had a trading volume of 111,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,837. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92. Virtus Artificial Intelligence & Technology Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $15.09 and a 52 week high of $20.25.

The Fund seeks to generate a stable income stream and growth of capital by focusing on one of the most significant long-term secular growth opportunities in markets today. A multi-asset approach based on fundamental research is employed, dynamically allocating to attractive segments of a company’s debt and equity in order to offer an attractive risk/reward profile.

