Vision One Management Partners LP Invests $28.41 Million in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Vision One Management Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 990,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,413,000. Kohl’s accounts for approximately 16.9% of Vision One Management Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Kohl’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Kohl’s by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. The company had a trading volume of 6,065,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,706,844. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $29.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average of $25.92.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Kohl’s had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 80.65%.

KSS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, Sonoma Goods for Life, and Tek Gear, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

