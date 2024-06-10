Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.40 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $57.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,547. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.50. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.