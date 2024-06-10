Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 408 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.13% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,422,000. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,529,000. Valley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $567,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 411,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,878,000 after buying an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $530,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,992. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.58 and a 52 week high of $48.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.06.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.