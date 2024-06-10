Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 44,108 Shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Free Report) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,108 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 16.68% of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF worth $5,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:SDSI remained flat at $50.67 on Monday. 4,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,936. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.97 and a 12-month high of $51.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.74.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2188 per share. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

About American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.