Visionary Wealth Advisors Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,394 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for about 0.8% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Broadcom were worth $10,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. BetterWealth LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management increased its position in Broadcom by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 3,150 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,290.34, for a total transaction of $4,064,571.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,991,048.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,920 shares of company stock valued at $40,306,667. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,850.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,658.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,405.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,353.35.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO traded up $33.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,440.47. 3,104,530 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,787,540. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $795.09 and a twelve month high of $1,449.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,338.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,233.95.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.95 by $2.04. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.79 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 47.71% and a net margin of 29.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.83 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

