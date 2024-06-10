VitalStone Financial LLC Boosts Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,128,876,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $1.60 on Monday, hitting $538.33. 2,456,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,398,060. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $520.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $464.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $539.62.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.