VitalStone Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

VitalStone Financial LLC reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,278 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.38.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 607,984 shares of company stock worth $40,279,537. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $68.60. 19,089,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,992,701. The company has a market cap of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.09 and a 1 year high of $82.14.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

