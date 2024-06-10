VitalStone Financial LLC Has $3.69 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

VitalStone Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 158.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 3.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after acquiring an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,306,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 549,925 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after acquiring an additional 226,171 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $160.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,285. The firm has a market cap of $114.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $131.42 and a one year high of $163.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

