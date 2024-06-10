VitalStone Financial LLC Has $642,000 Holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF were worth $642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Randolph Co Inc bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Tranquility Partners LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $256,000.

BATS:SMOT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.06. 34,227 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.10.

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations.

