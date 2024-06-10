VitalStone Financial LLC Invests $397,000 in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IRBT. Vazirani Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at $387,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 24,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Olympiad Research LP boosted its stake in shares of iRobot by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 19,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 6,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC acquired a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $774,000. 77.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRBT. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of iRobot from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

iRobot Stock Performance

IRBT stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.10. 1,342,994 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,709. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. iRobot Co. has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $51.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($1.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by $0.64. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The business had revenue of $150.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.45 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot Co. will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

