VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 1,943 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in NRG Energy by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 305,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 136,968 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $743,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 486.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 900,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,688,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 156.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 269,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,946,000 after buying an additional 164,543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG traded up $2.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $79.97. 3,877,675 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,708,759. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.95. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.94 and a 12 month high of $87.58. The company has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02.

NRG Energy Dividend Announcement

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.12). NRG Energy had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 42.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

In related news, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total value of $2,047,381.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,398.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Rasesh M. Patel sold 49,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $3,072,668.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 356,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,342,251.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rasesh M. Patel sold 24,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $2,047,381.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 266,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,192,398.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NRG Energy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NRG Energy from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

