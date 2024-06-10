VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 251 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

VitalStone Financial LLC lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Betterment LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,578,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 246,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,641,000 after purchasing an additional 74,732 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,560,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,784,000. Finally, Plan Group Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000.
Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.67. 691,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 871,699. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 52-week low of $59.40 and a 52-week high of $59.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.73.
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
