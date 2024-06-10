Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Holdings Reduced by Advanced Portfolio Management LLC

Advanced Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 175,000 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 2.5% of Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advanced Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 581.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,351 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 5,466 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Pingora Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VOD traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,752,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,127. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.469 per share. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 27th.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

