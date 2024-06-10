Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $205.97 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,136 shares during the quarter. Humana accounts for 1.2% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Humana worth $205,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Walker Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Walker Financial Services Inc. now owns 795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 470 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Humana by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $2.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $349.34. 1,168,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,885,314. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $361.86.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 22.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Argus cut shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $423.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HUM

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.