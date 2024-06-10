Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $45.84 Million Stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 1,253.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,822 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $45,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,838,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,367,000 after buying an additional 1,343,165 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,583,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,781,000 after purchasing an additional 94,199 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,880,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,266,000 after purchasing an additional 193,543 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 49.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 861,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,043,000 after buying an additional 286,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 284.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 852,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,085,000 after buying an additional 631,270 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FMX shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.75.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Up 0.8 %

FMX stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.19. 415,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,878. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $99.24 and a twelve month high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.29.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 2.91%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 17th were given a $1.115 dividend. This is a boost from Fomento Económico Mexicano’s previous annual dividend of $0.74. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 16th. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio is 16.80%.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

