Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Invests $246,000 in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steph & Co. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PNC traded down $3.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.69. 1,783,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,933,968. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.40 and a 12-month high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.23.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

