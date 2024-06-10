Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 580,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $130,096,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of American Tower at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.8% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in American Tower by 10.2% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in American Tower by 186.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in American Tower by 2.5% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 152,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 86.9% in the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $194.72. 2,567,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,926. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $154.58 and a 52 week high of $219.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.93 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $184.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.24.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). American Tower had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 146.61%.

Insider Activity

In other American Tower news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Sanjay Goel sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $702,061.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,413 shares in the company, valued at $5,692,828.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total value of $128,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,332 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,422. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $234.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $228.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James raised shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $243.00 to $223.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.91.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

