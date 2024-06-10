Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 38.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 554,248 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 345,207 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $16,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 27,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 447.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 222,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 181,615 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Bancolombia in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bancolombia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.12.

NYSE:CIB traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.78. 198,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,483. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.55. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.24.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a $0.898 dividend. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.45%.

Bancolombia SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Colombia and internationally. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

