Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,016,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,874 shares during the period. Casey’s General Stores makes up about 1.7% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $290,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Casey’s General Stores by 7.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,585,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,458,000 after acquiring an additional 113,437 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 732,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,922,000 after buying an additional 38,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,924,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $115,799,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 265,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,057,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $324.75.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CASY traded down $0.30 on Monday, hitting $328.33. 342,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,279. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.95 and a 1 year high of $344.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $323.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

