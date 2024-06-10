Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 124,508 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,745 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 124,508 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.9% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Adobe worth $492,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded down $5.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $459.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,204,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,430. The stock has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $545.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Adobe from $610.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Adobe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $600.97.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

