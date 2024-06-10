Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 681,892 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,671,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681,892 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Yum China worth $120,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its holdings in Yum China by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 8,833,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,825,000 after buying an additional 208,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Yum China by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,819,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,682,000 after acquiring an additional 337,033 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $265,777,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Yum China by 23.3% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,847,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,088,000 after purchasing an additional 916,418 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum China by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,965,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,381,000 after purchasing an additional 194,808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Yum China stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, hitting $34.70. 1,468,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,191. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $33.55 and a one year high of $61.99.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is 32.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC cut their price target on shares of Yum China from $66.80 to $51.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum China has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.65.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

