Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,271 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $45,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,674,652,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 15,371.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,511,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $553,545,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Walmart by 14,035.2% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,274,428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $200,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,412 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,817,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $917,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,144 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Walmart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.24.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.64. 9,498,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,678. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.72. The company has a market capitalization of $536.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $798,131.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 645,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,888.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock valued at $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

