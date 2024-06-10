Wanchain (WAN) Market Cap Hits $45.20 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $45.20 million and approximately $1.78 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.35 or 0.00046519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00015869 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011280 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00005889 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000910 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,052,668 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

