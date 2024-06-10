Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Shares Sold by Invenomic Capital Management LP

Invenomic Capital Management LP cut its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,723,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152,698 shares during the period. Warner Bros. Discovery comprises 0.9% of Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Invenomic Capital Management LP’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $19,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $8.12. The company had a trading volume of 10,695,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,884,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.46. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.34 and a 52-week high of $14.76.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.16). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.16.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

