Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Shares Gap Up to $29.51

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.51, but opened at $31.31. Warner Music Group shares last traded at $30.95, with a volume of 658,401 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Warner Music Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 120.42%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Warner Music Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 40.6% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 68,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 19,832 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $537,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 175,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $759,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Music Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

