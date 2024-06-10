Wasatch Advisors LP Acquires 851,125 Shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 54.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,420,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,125 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 4.93% of Cohen & Steers worth $183,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,617 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 17.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 672,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,128,000 after acquiring an additional 30,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 51.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNS traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $69.04. The company had a trading volume of 126,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,827. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.50. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $78.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The asset manager reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The company had revenue of $122.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Cohen & Steers’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.83%.

In other news, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,465,675.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jon Cheigh sold 7,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.57, for a total transaction of $519,528.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,018 shares in the company, valued at $12,120,496.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edmond D. Villani sold 4,000 shares of Cohen & Steers stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $291,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,465,675.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cohen & Steers from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th.

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

