Wasatch Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) by 35.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 936,558 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 1.24% of DLocal worth $63,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLO. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 24.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DLocal during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,712,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.78. DLocal Limited has a twelve month low of $7.68 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.39.

DLocal ( NASDAQ:DLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.24 million. On average, analysts expect that DLocal Limited will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DLO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of DLocal in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

