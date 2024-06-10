Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 11,840 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 921,536 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,840 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Novanta were worth $155,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Novanta by 62,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the 4th quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOVT stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $161.15. 107,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,964. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.13. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.20 and a 12 month high of $187.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

