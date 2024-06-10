Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 119,738 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,097,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,738 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $223,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 215,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,860,000 after purchasing an additional 145,232 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 798.8% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,669,000 after buying an additional 11,662 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 182,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,196,000 after buying an additional 126,475 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 908.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 36,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,430,000 after buying an additional 32,899 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on INSP. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.87.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

In related news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.40, for a total value of $852,832.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,190,888. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.53, for a total transaction of $107,215.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,972,070.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,527 shares of company stock worth $12,730,533 in the last 90 days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock traded up $3.18 on Monday, hitting $160.97. 477,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,112. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -281.27 and a beta of 1.33. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $164.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.41 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Articles

