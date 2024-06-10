Wasatch Advisors LP Buys 128,195 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,355,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 128,195 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned 3.07% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $205,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 389.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 146,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 116,183 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,159,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 111,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,682,000 after purchasing an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 900,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,520,000 after purchasing an additional 15,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $739,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $74.90. 332,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 434,865. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.91 and a 52-week high of $92.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.71 and its 200-day moving average is $82.43.

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $428.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $99.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Hovde Group cut their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total transaction of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $5,829,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 222,790 shares in the company, valued at $18,039,306.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 115,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total value of $9,339,778.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 153,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,404,144.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 235,093 shares of company stock worth $19,103,353 over the last quarter. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

