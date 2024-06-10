Wasatch Advisors LP Grows Position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,096,882 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,741 shares during the quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.92% of Matador Resources worth $62,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,028,782 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,430,593 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $195,064,000 after buying an additional 202,303 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,206,041 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $125,435,000 after buying an additional 531,504 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,820,404 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,508,000 after buying an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,480,882 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,203,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

Shares of MTDR traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,794,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 12 month low of $47.76 and a 12 month high of $71.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 3.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.54.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company had revenue of $787.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $740.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Matador Resources’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Matador Resources from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.80.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

