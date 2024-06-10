Wasatch Advisors LP Has $285.46 Million Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,761,480 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,864 shares during the quarter. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet comprises 1.6% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $285,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 12.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 722,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,758,000 after buying an additional 81,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.0% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently commented on OLLI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $86.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

OLLI stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,004. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.29. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.82. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.31 and a twelve month high of $91.08.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $508.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at $409,089.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 11,340 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total transaction of $972,405.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,807.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 5,000 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $361,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $409,089.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,055 shares of company stock worth $4,083,045. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

