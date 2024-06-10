Wasatch Advisors LP Has $78.33 Million Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $78,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,126,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,982 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,162,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,200,000 after purchasing an additional 128,097 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,009,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,647,000 after purchasing an additional 257,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,041,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after buying an additional 274,908 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MGY shares. Bank of America started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.58, for a total transaction of $306,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,164,961 shares in the company, valued at $106,539,702.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Price Performance

NYSE MGY traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $24.70. 1,220,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,979,533. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.69 and a 200-day moving average of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $19.16 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $319.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.21 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading

