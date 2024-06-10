Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 38,700 Shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Wasatch Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,237,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,700 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.14% of Endava worth $96,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DAVA. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Endava in the third quarter worth about $313,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Endava in the third quarter worth about $280,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Endava by 79.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Endava by 3.8% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Endava by 21.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 134,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,629 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DAVA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $25.79. 407,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,663. Endava plc has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $81.06. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.80.

Endava ( NYSE:DAVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Endava had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $221.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.59 million. Equities analysts expect that Endava plc will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DAVA shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.10 price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Endava from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endava has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.41.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers ideation and production services in the payments and financial services, telecommunications, media, and technology verticals; and business analysis, data analytics, program management, digital product strategy, private equity value enhancement, IT strategy, architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

