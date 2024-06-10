Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 427,944 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Wasatch Advisors LP decreased its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,839,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427,944 shares during the period. HealthEquity makes up 2.5% of Wasatch Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors LP owned approximately 7.97% of HealthEquity worth $453,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 255.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at HealthEquity

In other news, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Stephen Neeleman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,693,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jon Kessler sold 33,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $2,694,784.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,106,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,482,530 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HQY stock traded up $1.69 on Monday, reaching $86.94. The company had a trading volume of 649,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,696. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day moving average of $76.49. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.02 and a 12 month high of $87.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 93.52, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.55.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. HealthEquity had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $262.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.56 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $86.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.42.

About HealthEquity

(Free Report)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

