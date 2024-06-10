Wasatch Advisors LP Sells 5,556 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Wasatch Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,536,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP owned about 2.66% of Skyline Champion worth $114,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the fourth quarter worth $246,000.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 10,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $704,145.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,314,011.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

Shares of SKY stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.97. 199,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,412. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $52.12 and a 12-month high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). Skyline Champion had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $536.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Skyline Champion from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Skyline Champion from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on SKY

About Skyline Champion

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.