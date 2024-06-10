Wedbush Boosts Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target to $400.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $397.00 to $400.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $470.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a buy rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $437.74.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

LULU opened at $317.86 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $293.03 and a twelve month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The apparel retailer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.64% and a net margin of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt purchased 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,645. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 176.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 69 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

