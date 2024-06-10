Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Decreased by Sirios Capital Management L P

Sirios Capital Management L P decreased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,116 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 1.9% of Sirios Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Sirios Capital Management L P’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $9,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Argus lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,610,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,081,947. The company has a market capitalization of $201.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.75. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.23%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Stories

