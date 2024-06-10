Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP boosted its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 245.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 119,327 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,788 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $6,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on WDC shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Benchmark upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.70.

Insider Transactions at Western Digital

In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 443 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,225.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,360 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,513 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Price Performance

Western Digital stock traded up $2.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,080,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,694,215. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.62 and a fifty-two week high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.51 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Featured Stories

