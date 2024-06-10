Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK) Announces Interim Dividend of $1.28

Westpac Banking Corp (ASX:WBCPK – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, June 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.279 per share on Thursday, June 20th. This represents a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.27.
Westpac Banking Stock Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westpac Banking
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Invesco QQQ and Nasdaq-100 Analysis: Key Market Trends
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- HealthEquity Stock: Leading Health Savings Account Investment
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Why Taiwan Semiconductor’s Stock Prices Hit Record Highs
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.