White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Stock Holdings Increased by Fiduciary Management Inc. WI

Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI owned 1.48% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $57,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 500.0% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSE:WTM traded down $29.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,727.20. The stock had a trading volume of 14,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,823. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1,350.00 and a 52 week high of $1,899.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,765.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,672.04.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported $86.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $394.90 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 8.34%.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares in the company, valued at $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

