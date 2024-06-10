Whitford Management LLC Makes New $9.30 Million Investment in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,302,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises 3.7% of Whitford Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 361,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,281,000 after buying an additional 28,359 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 112,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,206,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,946,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,108 shares in the company, valued at $11,630,646.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.41, for a total value of $3,974,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,109,286.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total transaction of $219,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,630,646.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,069 shares of company stock worth $12,946,945 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AJG. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $253.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price (down from $280.00) on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $249.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

AJG stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $255.17. The stock had a trading volume of 973,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.11. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.41 and a fifty-two week high of $259.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.75 billion, a PE ratio of 51.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.08. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.58%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Articles

