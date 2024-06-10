Whitford Management LLC Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Whitford Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises 1.0% of Whitford Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Panoramic Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period.

NASDAQ JEPQ traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,131,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711,175. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.4497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

